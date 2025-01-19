Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 628,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

