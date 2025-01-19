Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 470,490.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,297.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $119.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

