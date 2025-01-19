Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,928.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF remained flat at $8.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
