First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2025

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.17.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

