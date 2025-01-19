First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.17.
First Bancshares Company Profile
