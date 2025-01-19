First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFWM

First Foundation Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 35.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in First Foundation by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.