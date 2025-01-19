First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and traded as low as $22.38. First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 60,940 shares traded.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $539.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

