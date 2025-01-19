First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,441,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,452 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $37.43.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.