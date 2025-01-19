First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,441,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,452 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $37.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

