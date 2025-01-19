Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
