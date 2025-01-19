Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

