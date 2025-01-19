Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Fluent Company Profile
