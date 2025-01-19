Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.0 days.
Fluidra Stock Performance
FLUIF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.
About Fluidra
