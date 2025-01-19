Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

FLUIF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

