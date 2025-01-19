Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
NYSE:FOR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.74.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
