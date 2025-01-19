Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.90. 4,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79. The company has a market cap of C$137.79 million and a PE ratio of 21.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.90.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.