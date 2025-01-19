Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 55,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 87,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

