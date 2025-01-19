Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) Updates Corporate Presentation and Discloses Forward-Looking StatementsGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) updated its corporate presentation on January 13, 2025, which will be utilized in interactions such

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Galectin Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles