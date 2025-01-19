Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Up 48% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) traded up 48% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.
Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.
