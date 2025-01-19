GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.09 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.02). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.14), with a volume of 356,420 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBG

GB Group Stock Performance

About GB Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.05. The company has a market cap of £855.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,786.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45.

(Get Free Report)

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.