General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lowered by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00. General Electric has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

