General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,541 shares of company stock worth $3,321,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

