General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE GM opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 115.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Motors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

