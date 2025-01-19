GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,015,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $434.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $371.36 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.62 and a 200-day moving average of $420.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

