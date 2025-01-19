GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,291,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.67 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

