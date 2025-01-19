GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 makes up about 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 9,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

DDM opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $485.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.