Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.20. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 16,984 shares.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geodrill

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 173,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$502,591.76. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

