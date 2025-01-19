Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $388,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $409.16 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

