Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAINN opened at $24.55 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

