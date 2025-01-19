Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.16. 123,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 128,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
