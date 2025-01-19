Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Grainger Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.
About Grainger
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grainger
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.