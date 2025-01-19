GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.53. 13,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 7,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at GreenFirst Forest Products

In other news, Director Michael Clark Mitchell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,413.00. Company insiders own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

