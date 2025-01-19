Gridiron Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Gridiron Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.5% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 55,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 423,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

