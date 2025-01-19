Grove Bank & Trust Has $11.56 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.