Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,056 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $132.76 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

