Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.