Guggenheim Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

