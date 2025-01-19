Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Gusbourne Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Gusbourne Company Profile
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
