Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
