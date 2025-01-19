Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and traded as low as $33.85. Halma shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 71,224 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $9.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

