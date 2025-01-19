Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hana Microelectronics Public stock remained flat at C$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of electronic components. The company provides chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also offers radio frequency identification devices, MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

