Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $406.86 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $422.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.39.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

