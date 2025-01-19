Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $422,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

