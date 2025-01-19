Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 1,024,308 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 590,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HBI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.10.
HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
