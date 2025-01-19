Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 295 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 295 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $291.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.