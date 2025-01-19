HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.