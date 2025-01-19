HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,969 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 888,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 459,758 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 867,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 441,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

