HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,986 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 285,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

