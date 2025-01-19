HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,052.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,377.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

