HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,654 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares during the period.
VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
