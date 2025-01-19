HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,654 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.