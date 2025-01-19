Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 27.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,401,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 700,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

