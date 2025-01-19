Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.44 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.06). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.04), with a volume of 545,402 shares.

Henderson International Income Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00.

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.92. Henderson International Income’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

About Henderson International Income

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

