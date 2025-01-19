Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

