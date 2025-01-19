Herbst Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

VTWO stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

